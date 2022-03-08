Report: Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly been traded to the Denver Broncos.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are sending a “massive haul” for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, including multiple first-round draft picks and additional picks and players.

The Seahawks will reportedly receive quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick from the Broncos for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the “trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval.” Schefter said the Broncos’ general manager “initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago.”

Schefter called the trade “one of the largest trades in NFL history.”

Shortly after the news broke, the Broncos tweeted a gif of Wilson the volleyball from the 2000 movie Cast Away.

Wilson has two years remaining on his current contract with the Seahawks.

This past season was the first time in four years the Seahawks missed the playoffs and the first time they finished with a losing record since Wilson arrived.

Wilson missed multiple games with a finger injury. In 14 games, he threw for 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Earlier this month, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the team was not looking to move the 33-year-old quarterback.

Wilson, who has spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, has been a rumored potential trade target over the past two years for a number of teams, with increased speculation after Seattle's 7-10 season that the team would be listening to trade offers for him.

During last year's offseason, Wilson told the Seahawks he wanted to stay in Seattle, but his agent did list four teams that he'd accept trades. ESPN's Adam Schefter said they were the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.