Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 members, including Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas, receive iconic Gold Jacket

CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Cleveland Browns legendary left tackle Joe Thomas, received their Gold Jackets during a Friday night event at the Canton Civic Center.

A total of 106 Pro Football Hall of Famers were back in Canton to form the "gauntlet" to welcome the newest members of the hall, which includes Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Rondé Barber, Don Coryell (deceased), Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley (deceased).

The inductees received a customized jacket, created by Haggar, that features a specially printed label that includes the enshrinee's name, class year and induction number. The iconic jackets were created in gold to signify those who receive the jacket are the "gold standard" of professional football.

The Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner, which was hosted by the NFL Network's Rich Eisen, took place on the eve of Saturday's Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony, which will take place at noon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

