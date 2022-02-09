Lights, cameras, football! NFL Honors to celebrate best of 2021 season. Which Cowboys are up for awards?

The NFL Honors will be held Thursday night, and will air live on WFAA -- with a red carpet preview show airing beforehand on WFAA.com

LOS ANGELES — It's football meets Hollywood -- and, of course, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to have a part.

The annual NFL Honors show will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the best of the 2021 regular season, just ahead of the Super Bowl.

From the MVP to the Walter Payton Man of the Year, NFL fans will find out if their favorite players will win these coveted season-ending honors.

During the show, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will also reveal its Class of 2022 inductees. Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware was named a finalist for this year's class.

As for the current on-field class of Dallas' defense, star linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to be named the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Parsons took the NFL by storm in his first season as he finished with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and three forced fumbles. He also had 20 tackles for loss, which was second in the league.

Parsons also has a claim for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award -- but he's up against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, two just-as-deserving defensive standouts.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, meanwhile, is nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year and Art Rooney Sportsmanship awards, but some choice words for the refs after the Cowboys' exit from the postseason might take him out of the running there.

The following list of awards will be handed out Thursday night:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

The awards show can be watched Thursday starting at 8 p.m. on WFAA.