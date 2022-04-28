'Story of a boy who dreamed' | TCU offensive tackle's poetic journey to NFL Draft written in many stanzas

Example video title will go here for this video

WFAA's Jonah Javad breaks down Eze's journey to the draft, where the lineman hopes his name is called.

The three-year starter (two at Memphis, one at TCU) is projected to be drafted in the later rounds.

It's a dream for many, culminating years of hard work for their dreams of being a professional football player to become reality. Among the hopeful in the 2022 NFL Draft will be TCU offensive tackle Obinna Eze .

From April 28 to April 30, hundreds of collegiate football players stand by and watch the NFL Draft , hoping to hear their name get called.

Nigerian basketball star drops ball, picks up shoulder pads :

"I had never seen a football in my life," Eze said. "I've never watched a clip. I've never seen shoulder pads or helmets ... on TV, on the Internet, anything."

In 2015, Eze was a high school basketball star, living in his home country of Nigeria.

"There's no satellite in Nigeria. Or no cable that shows football in Nigeria. It's nonexistent," Eze said.

So, how in the world is he now looking to be selected in the NFL Draft? Eze moved to Nashville, Tennessee for his final two years of high school to pursue his hoop dreams. He played at Davidson Academy, a college preparatory school.

But his plans quickly changed after his foster family encouraged him to give football a try.

"I needed that in that moment," Eze said. "I needed community. Out of 50 guys, surely you can find 10, 11 to 15 guys you really rock with."

On the gridiron, Eze was a natural. With his size, standing 6 feet, 7 inches tall, he became a Division 1 prospect after only two years of playing the sport. Eze told WFAA from that moment forward, basketball was closed. Not because he couldn't play basketball, but rather because he chose football.

Eze went to the University of Memphis, where he spent four years – including one redshirted season – and then transferred to TCU for his final season of eligibility.

But the morning he was supposed to drive to Fort Worth, Eze's car was stolen. Nearly all of his possessions ... gone.

"It hurt because I lost my car. I lost everything I own in America," Eze said. "So I came to Texas with a backpack. I didn't even have a change of clothes."