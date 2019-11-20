Myles Garrett has made his case.

Now all the Cleveland Browns defensive end can do is wait.

On Wednesday, Garrett arrived at the Bank of America Tower in New York City, where he appealed the indefinite suspension he was handed as the result of his role in the fight between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night. Less than two hours after his arrival, the Pro Bowl defensive end was captured leaving the league's headquarters, with ESPN's Dianna Russini reporting that a decision on Garrett's appeal is expected to be made by league officer James Thrash in the next "day or two."

That the NFL would want to make a quick decision on Garrett's future makes sense, given the national attention his suspension has received. After becoming entangled with Mason Rudolph in the closing seconds of the Browns' 21-7 victory last Thursday, Garrett proceeded to rip off the Steelers quarterback's helmet before hitting him over the head with it.

As a result of his actions, Garrett received an indefinite suspension, which at a minimum will last the remainder of the 2019 regular season and playoffs. Thrash, however, has the ability to either reduce or at least define the number of games the 23-year-old will be suspended, with the NFL expected to state its case against Garrett later on Wednesday.

