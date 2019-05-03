INDIANAPOLIS —

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray says he will not be disappointed if he is not the first quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Heisman Award winner and Davey O'Brien Award winner met with the media Friday at the NFL scouting combine and expressed that just playing pro football would be satisfactory enough for him.

"I’m not going into it with any expectations of if this guy goes before me, I’m going to be upset," said Murray. "No, I’m going to be happy wherever I go. At the end of this, it’s an opportunity to go play football. Wherever I land, they’re getting a guy that loves this game and is ready to go. I’m a winner. I think that’s where my mind’s at.”

Murray went 12-2 in his junior season at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff National Semifinal versus the Alabama Crimson Tide. The former Allen Eagle produced 4,361 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 260-of-377.

The doubts about Murray heading into the combine were about his height at 5-10. While it may have been a heavily dissected issue in sports media, it's been no surprise to Murray, who has found ways to win in spite of it.

"I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field," said Murray. "I’m always the smallest guy on the field. I’ve said it multiple times, I feel like I’m the most impactful guy on the field. I’m the best player on the field at all times. That’s just the confidence that I have in myself and that my teammates have in me. I’ve always had to play at this height."

There are a myriad of places within the top 10 overall that Murray could go to and provide an instant upgrade at quarterback. One of the more enticing franchises are the Arizona Cardinals, coached by former Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who recruited Murray out of high school and has a relationship with him.

Despite having the No. 1 overall pick, the Cardinals have a quarterback already in 2018 first-round selection, Josh Rosen. Nonetheless, Kingsbury has said he would like to draft Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, even though he won't.

Said Murray: "Obviously, generous words from him, but like I said, that’s the relationship. He’s always been very fond of me, and I respect that. I’ve always never taken that for granted. He’s always someone I can go to if I ever need anything. Like I said, it’d be fun. It’d be a great deal if I was picked No. 1.”

Wherever Murray ends up, he plans to bring his athleticism to the quarterback spot while also learning how to be a young leader in a locker room full of veterans.

"Obviously, I think I bring a lot to the game as far as being mobile, being able to throw inside the pocket and outside the pocket," said Murray. "I’ve been going into a locker room full of grown men and you have to prove to them that you can lead them. There’s a lot to still improve.”

Murray will not throw at the NFL combine or participate in any of the other workouts, but will perform all of them March 13 at Oklahoma's pro day in Norman, Okla.

Do you think Kyler Murray has a shot at going first overall in the NFL Draft or do you see him being grabbed later on? Make your prediction to Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.