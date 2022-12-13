Kyler Murray out for the season with torn ACL

Arizona's offense will be in the hands of Colt McCoy, who has spent most of his 12-year career as a backup.

PHOENIX — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game and ran to his right. He tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but instead fell to the grass in obvious pain.

He'll be out for the season.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury at a news conference Tuesday said Murray was very disappointed.

"It's been a tough couple days," he said. "Any time you lose your star quarterback ... it's a challenge but we have great leadership in that locker room."

Arizona's offense will be in the hands of Colt McCoy, who has spent most of his 12-year career as a backup.

McCoy was solid in two starts while Murray was out with a hamstring earlier this season, going 1-1 while throwing for a combined 456 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He threw for 246 yards on 27-of-40 passing with an interception against New England and was sacked six times.

“I've played for a long time and you always have to be ready,” McCoy said. “You never want to see the guy in front of you go down. You just don't.”

Kyler Murray out for the season with a torn ACL. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/AmWczqXxt5 — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2022

Tests confirmed that Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray did in fact suffer a season-ending torn ACL on the third play of Monday night's game vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

