Jacksonville Jaguars owner calls Urban Meyer's behavior in viral video 'inexcusable'

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan admonished Urban Meyer for his behavior in a video that went viral over the weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Having received no shortage of criticism for a viral video that showed a woman who was not his wife dancing against him at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has now also been condemned by his team's owner.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan said he spoke to Meyer about his behavior in the video, which called "unacceptable." Khan also indicated that Meyer will remain Jacksonville's head coach moving forward, but that he also must regain the organization's "trust and respect."

"I have addressed this matter with Urban," Khan said in a statement. "Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

Khan's statement comes one day after Meyer first publicly addressed the video, which was filmed on Friday night at his restaurant, Urban Chophouse, in downtown Columbus. According to Meyer, he remained in Ohio rather than flying back to Florida with his team following the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night and went out to dinner with his family before being called upon to take pictures at a friend's birthday party nearby. The 57-year-old head coach said that the incident occurred as people in the group were trying to get him out on the dance floor.

Posts on social media indicate that Meyer was celebrating a friend's birthday on Friday night, while his wife, Shelley, spent time with their grandchildren at home. On Monday, the former Ohio State head coach said that he apologized to his team for being a distraction, as well as his family and Jaguars ownership.