Former Dallas Cowboys QB, XFL standout Ben DiNucci signing with Denver Broncos, agency says

DiNucci seemed to have reignited a potential NFL career with his play for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons.

DALLAS — Ben DiNucci, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and most recently a star in the XFL, is making a return to the NFL.

The 26-year-old's talent agency, JL Sports, announced on Sunday afternoon that he has agreed to a contract with the Denver Broncos. This comes after a tryout during the team's minicamp. Further details on his signing were not immediately available.

DiNucci started his professional career after being taken by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of James Madison University.

Cowboys fans will remember that 2020 was the year starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Andy Dalton would take over the starting role. However, he would suffer a concussion that would ultimately lead to DiNucci's first start in the NFL.

DiNucci's made his first NFL career start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. He passed for 180 yards and fumbled twice as Dallas lost that game 23-9.

Fast-forward to 2022, DiNucci signed a reserve/future contract in January but would eventually be waived before the start of the 2022 season.

With the return of the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-backed XFL, DiNucci entered that league's draft in November 2022 and was selected by the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The 26-year-old found success in Seattle, which he led to a 7-3 record in 10 starts. He threw for over 2,600 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Seattle, however, lost to the DC Defenders in the division championship round.