DALLAS — This week begins a new world for former Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck.
Shockingly, he begins life after football at the age of 29.
And his decision gives us just a glimpse in how brutal pro football can be.
Six years on the pro level, and he was ravaged by injury.
In 2015, he hurt his shoulder, had lacerated kidney and a torn abdominal muscle.
In 2016, he suffered a concussion. He missed all of 2017 after shoulder surgery.
Luck won the comeback player of the year in 2018.
And after dealing with a lower leg/ankle/bone injury this year, he's had enough.
Luck making the gut-wrenching decision to give up the game, and the Colts faithful responded with booing.
That booing was awful, but re-enforced for me something I try to convey to fans.
RELATED: Emotional Colts QB Andrew Luck confirms retirement from NFL
I applaud players who go after as much money as they rightfully deserve, because when their time is done, those same fans complaining about the holdout won't care at all.
It's a brutal game, forcing some to make difficult decisions, but there's a valuable silver lining for Luck.
The Colts could have recouped nearly $25 million in bonus money, but told Luck to keep it.
An incredible parting gift for all those hits.
The Colts front office showing their fans what class looks like.