DALLAS — This week begins a new world for former Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck.

Shockingly, he begins life after football at the age of 29.

And his decision gives us just a glimpse in how brutal pro football can be.

Six years on the pro level, and he was ravaged by injury.

In 2015, he hurt his shoulder, had lacerated kidney and a torn abdominal muscle.

In 2016, he suffered a concussion. He missed all of 2017 after shoulder surgery.

Luck won the comeback player of the year in 2018.

And after dealing with a lower leg/ankle/bone injury this year, he's had enough.

Luck making the gut-wrenching decision to give up the game, and the Colts faithful responded with booing.

That booing was awful, but re-enforced for me something I try to convey to fans.

I applaud players who go after as much money as they rightfully deserve, because when their time is done, those same fans complaining about the holdout won't care at all.

It's a brutal game, forcing some to make difficult decisions, but there's a valuable silver lining for Luck.

The Colts could have recouped nearly $25 million in bonus money, but told Luck to keep it.

An incredible parting gift for all those hits.

The Colts front office showing their fans what class looks like.

