DALLAS — Did the football gods bless the New England Patriots with a favorable game day weather forecast when the Dallas Cowboys come to town Sunday?

Everyone has been waiting to see just how Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would plan to slow the Cowboys offensive, in particular their passing game. However, they may not need to wait any longer.

The game day weather forecast at Foxboro Stadium in Massachusetts calls for plenty of rain.

If the forecast holds true and weather conditions neutralize Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's impact on the game, then the Patriots can commit their attention to shutting down the Cowboys running game.

Prescott has been having a huge season for the Cowboys, and was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance last weekend against the Detroit Lions.

The good news for Cowboys fans, if the old saying, “behind every cloud lies a silver lining,” is true, that same game day forecast could also make a long day for New England quarterback Tom Brady.

