Wide Receiver Noah Brown is turning heads as Dallas Cowboys near season

The Dallas Cowboys won’t have to rely much on their depth at wide receiver, but Noah Brown is healthy and making a positive impression on the new coaches.

The Dallas Cowboys should have one of the most feared groups of point scorers in the NFL this season. As the offenses around the league have moved to become more pass-centric, the Cowboys are lucky to have the unrivaled trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb at the wide receiver position.

Coming into training camp, the quality at the top of the receiver depth chart was never an issue in Dallas. The issue was the quantity. Having three great WRs is a positive, but there was a need for other options to step up and fortify the depth at the position.

Cedrick Wilson looks like one of the biggest risers, and his praise was effusive from the team last week.

A new week has brought another candidate that might be winning a roster spot at WR. In the annual Blue-White scrimmage, Noah Brown caught a touchdown pass, which prompted some positive feedback from head coach Mike McCarthy.

Noah Brown made one of the plays of practice tonight. Here’s Mike McCarthy talking about his camp, for all you members of the #85Hive pic.twitter.com/WXKqGYO9UE — David Helman (@HelmanDC) August 31, 2020

It’s been a bit of a journey for Brown, who the Cowboys selected in the seventh-round of the 2017 draft. Brown was a surprising entrant in the draft based on his college stats at Ohio State, catching just 33 passes in two-plus seasons and forgoing his remaining two years of eligibility.

However, Brown scored seven touchdowns on just 32 receptions during his final year as a Buckeye and has the size the Cowboys covet at 6 feet 2 inches tall and 225 pounds. He also showed an impressive ability to win on jump balls and come down with contested catches — important traits, especially in the red zone.

Brown has never gotten much of a chance to show off those skills as a receiver with the Cowboys. The old coaching staff preferred to use Brown as more of an in-line blocking WR, rather than an option down the field. Brown’s nine catches for 87 yards aren’t impressive, but he never had the opportunity to excel as WR under Jason Garrett and Scott Linehan.

Injuries have also been a part of Brown’s story in Dallas, as he’s only played in 21 games in three seasons. Brown had a hamstring injury in 2018 that kept him out half of the season and he missed all of last year with a knee injury.

Fully healthy now, Brown appears to be making an impression on the new staff. At just 24 years old, Brown’s best could still be in front of him, and he’s finally getting the chance to prove he belongs in the WR conversation.

Anyone other than Noah Brown being the Cowboys' No. 5 receiver behind Cedrick Willson and the trio-that-needs-a-nickname-we-call-can-agree-upon would be an upset. Brown has produced steadily in camp. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2020

Brown would make a great fit as the fifth WR on the Cowboys. He brings the ability to be a blocker in the run game, is a red zone threat, and can play on special teams.

McCarthy continues to state that back-up receivers need to be able to contribute on special teams, and if Brown could have an expanded role in that area, he’ll be tough to release when roster cuts come around.

Brown needed to stay healthy and make the best of an opportunity to be used more as a pass catcher in front of the new coaches during camp. Having done that, his shot at making the 2020 Cowboys has improved greatly. Noah Brown’s time might have arrived.