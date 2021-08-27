Why you shouldn't expect to see Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith traded

The Dallas Cowboys will have tough choices to make when the final 53-man roster is selected, but moving on from linebacker Jaylon Smith could prove difficult.

DALLAS — Linebacker Jaylon Smith is a favorite in any list of potential trades as the NFL nears its 53-man roster cut down on Aug. 31.

The problem for the Dallas Cowboys is that Smith would have to be desirable to the right team to get the best out of the former 2016 second-round pick from Notre Dame.

Dallas is getting younger at linebacker with first-rounder Micah Parsons, who can drop back in coverage, rush the passer, and enforce the run defense. Fourth-rounder Jabril Cox from LSU is growing into his own, and then the Cowboys also have the final year of Leighton Vander Esch under contract, along with safety Keanu Neal converting to coverage linebacker.

The emphasis is speed, an area where Smith has struggled in the past two seasons. Although an inspirational linebacker, who came back from a gruesome torn ACL in his final college game that obliterated his rookie season and collected 140-plus combined tackles the past two seasons, the dirty little secret is if he gets isolated in space, his vulnerabilities are present.

#Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith says he doesn't really mind specific criticisms of himself.



"It's about winning. For me, that's what I'm focused on. I'm a guy that's I've been through it all, and I always come out on top. So, really just head focused." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 25, 2021

In a system where the defensive line gets adequate penetration, but the linebacking corps could use someone with tackling ability, Smith would be an excellent addition. For the Cowboys and many teams, the linebackers are expected to make plays in space.

However, another issue with trading Smith would be his contract.

Coming off of his first Pro Bowl season, Smith signed a five-year, $64 million extension with the Cowboys after the 2019 season. If Dallas were to trade him, they would eat $2.6 million in dead money on the 2021 salary cap.

However, they would save $7.2 million. The new team would be on the hook for Smith's contract, and it would cost $6.8 million in dead money (with $5 million savings, though) to release him at the end of the season — that is, pending the new team being able to work out a restructured deal.

The Cowboys may be content to keep Smith on the roster to be a part of their deep linebacking corps, which has had a history of injury issues the past two seasons.

"One of the things that you always see at the linebacker position, and you see in your players, is that the word 'availability' really steps up there," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] Aug. 24. "That's a space of contact position, and you hit on the run and you hit with a lot of implosion. And, so, you have the injury, you have the lack of availability going for you there."

#Cowboys' Stephen Jones tells @1053thefan the linebackers "are all competing" and won't confirm that Jaylon Smith is going to be playing special teams. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 20, 2021

Dallas fans may be stuck with one of their favorite punching bags on social media for another season, but his presence doesn't mean the linebacking corps will be a liability in 2021.