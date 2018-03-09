The Cowboys on Monday signed veteran wide receiver Deonte Thompson to their 53-man roster, just two days after they cut him.

Thompson, 29, was one of 37 players cut by the Cowboys on Sept. 1 as NFL teams did the annual post-training camp, pre-regular season roster whittling.

So was it an about-face? An admittance of fault after a hasty breakup?

No, it was just a bit of roster gymnastics done by the Cowboys so they could essentially keep seven wide receivers under team control.

Noah Brown, a second-year player who has the admiration of the Cowboys coaching staff, was placed on injured reserve Monday, leaving a vacancy for Thompson to be brought back. The move Monday was expected.

Look for the Cowboys to move Noah Brown to IR and bring back Deonte Thompson — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 2, 2018

Brown, who missed the preseason with a hamstring injury, could’ve been claimed by a different team through waivers had he been cut Saturday. Thompson, who’s entering his seventh NFL season, wasn’t subject to waivers and could sign anywhere he wanted after being cut.

The Cowboys talked to Thompson before Saturday’s roster moves and made him aware of their plans to bring him back, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Thompson joins Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, Tavon Austin and rookie Michael Gallup on the wide receiver corps. Lance Lenoir, who turned heads throughout the preseason, was cut Saturday.

Rookie running back Bo Scarbrough was cut Saturday and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad Monday.

