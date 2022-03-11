Why is OL La’el Collins the latest name on the trade block for the Cowboys?

A new name has surfaced in the latest news cycle for the Cowboys.

DALLAS — The offseason roster churn continues for the Dallas Cowboys, who are looking at every possibility for how to upgrade the team and gain room under the salary cap. There have been persistent rumors about what the franchise might do since their season ended and the same names keep coming up in conversations.

However, a new name has surfaced in the latest news cycle for the Cowboys. Veteran right tackle La’el Collins has been mentioned as a player that the team might be thinking about trading this offseason. Reports are that nothing appears imminent, and the discussion is in the early stages, but the Cowboys might be shopping Collins.

The #Cowboys are having active trade conversations centered around starting OT La'el Collins, sources say. A mainstay since 2015, Collins is due $10M this coming year and there is interest from other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

It’s not often that a good, starting offensive lineman gets traded, but Dallas appears to be willing to see what they could get in return for Collins. The 28-year-old former undrafted free agent is still in the prime of career and although he hasn’t been named to a Pro Bowl, Collins remains a Pro Bowl-caliber talent. He’s one of the better RTs in the NFL and, in a league starved for offensive line talent, Collins should be an attractive option for a team in need of offensive line help.

There is positional flexibility with Collins as well. After playing both tackle spots in college at LSU, Collins came into the league playing left guard for the Cowboys before moving to RT when Doug Free retired in 2017.

Collins is also under contract with the Cowboys for three more seasons at the relative bargain price of $10 million per season. The obvious question needs to be asked, why are the Cowboys entertaining the idea of trading Collins?

The obvious answer with the Cowboys is usually the same, it’s about money. Collins is set to count $15.25 million against the cap in 2022 and trading him could provide some salary relief. That relief wouldn’t come this year, however. A trade would only give back about $1.3 million as

the team would take the dead cap hit of close to $14 million if they moved Collins. Therefore, it’s an eye toward future money where the Cowboys would gain cap space.

There might be other reasons to explore moving on from Collins, with the biggest being trust. Collins was suspended five games last season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and was also accused of trying to bribe the tester during his appeal. The suspension came after failing to show up for multiple tests, which demonstrates poor judgment, even if some of the absences were explained.

Prior to last season’s issues, Collins showed up to Cowboys training camp in 2020 overweight and not in football shape. Many observers thought that contributed to Collins’ hip injury that caused him to miss the entire season.

Another reason for trading Collins might be because Dallas is comfortable with fellow RT Terence Steele, who has played for Collins when the starter missed games in each of the last two seasons. Steele has acquitted himself well and has gotten better with more playing time. If the Cowboys believe Steele can continue to ascend into a solid starting RT, which he has shown the ability to do, the team would be saving money without losing much at the position.

Some NFL teams have reached out to the Cowboys about trading Terence Steele but have been rebuffed, a source said. Cowboys confidence in Steele is prompting some of this La’el Collins trade talk. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 10, 2022

The Cowboys might also like what they’ve seen from rookie Josh Ball. The fourth-round pick never saw the field, but he did practice and prepare for his opportunity, and the team might feel that he is an option as a swing tackle in the future.

If Dallas can save money and get a day two draft pick, the time might be right to trade Collins. In the never-ending cycle of the Cowboys trying to create cap space, they’ll need room in 2023 and beyond, just like they do this offseason.

It’s also a strong draft in terms of offensive linemen. If the Cowboys want to stock up picks to take their shot at replacing Collins with another good, young tackle, the time is now. The goal could be to get the best offer for Collins and start to rebuild an offensive line that needs to be refreshed.

La’el Collins has been a solid right tackle for the Cowboys, but their patience with him might have run thin. The team has in-house options they feel comfortable with, can save money, and there is the ability to add draft capital by moving the veteran tackle.

The Cowboys are doing their due diligence.