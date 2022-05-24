Why Cowboys' contention window isn't as narrow as you might think

The Dallas Cowboys have a veteran backfield with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott but that doesn’t mean that the team has gotten old.

DALLAS — Father Time de-cleats all football players. With quarterback Dak Prescott set to turn 29 years old on July 29 and running back Ezekiel Elliott on his way to turn 27 on July 22, the Dallas Cowboys seem like an older team.

With just one playoff win amid three trips to the postseason, the Prescott era hasn't gotten it done, and the more time marches on means the window to win with this franchise quarterback is closing.

Or is it?

Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus tallied his list of top-25 players under the age of 25, and the Cowboys are well represented on the list with three players. Linebacker Micah Parsons was No. 6. Receiver CeeDee Lamb was No. 17. Punctuating the list at No. 25 was cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The only other team with as many players on the list as the Cowboys were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Only Nick Bosa, Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor, Tristan Wirfs, and Justin Jefferson ranked ahead of Parsons.

"Parsons was simply sensational in his rookie season," Sikkema writes. "After much debate about what position he would play — defensive end or off-ball linebacker — Parsons not only played both but thrived at each with an 87.6 overall defensive grade and a 93.0 pass-rush grade. When you remember that he opted out of his final season at Penn State and that 2021 was his first real football action in two years, it makes Parsons’ rookie campaign even more impressive."

What the placement of Parsons, Lamb, and Diggs indicates is that the Cowboys still have younger, elite talent on the roster, which explains why the club didn't make any splashes in free agency and also took a safer approach in the 2022 NFL draft.

With talented youth coming into their own, there was no need to make the moves the Philadelphia Eagles did in acquiring cornerback James Bradberry or receiver A.J. Brown; Dallas already has their elite cornerback in Diggs and productive wideout in Lamb.

For the next two seasons, as Diggs and Lamb finish out their rookie contracts — with Lamb's having a fifth-year option — the Cowboys can count on their trio of top-25 players.

Of course, just because a team wasn’t represented on the top-25 under 25 list doesn't mean they are bad. After all, the Los Angeles Rams didn't have any players make the list, but they are coming off a Super Bowl win. Veteran squads are just as capable of getting the job done.

However, the notion that the window is tightening for the Cowboys to win immediately isn't pure veritas. So long as Parsons, Lamb, and Diggs are playing at high levels, it should be enough of a boost to add to what Prescott and Elliott already do to keep Dallas in the hunt.