Why the Cowboys should consider re-signing RB Tony Pollard

Playmakers on offense were a big concern for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 which makes the free agency decisions for Pro Bowl RB Tony Pollard all the more important.

DALLAS — Mike McCarthy will take over calling the plays with Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, but the Dallas Cowboys backfield may look differently in 2023.

Aside from quarterback Dak Prescott returning, the running back tandem with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard could vanish entirely. The guaranteed money on Elliott's eight-year, $90 million contract has been exhausted, and his salary cap hit is $16,720,000.

Considering that the Cowboys are already more than $10 million over the cap and have to squeeze under the limit by the start of the new league year in March, Zeke could be on the chopping block. Pollard is also in limbo as the former 2019 fourth-round pick's contract is up.

If the Cowboys are to bring back either of those backs, there is a case to be made for Pollard.

#Texans radio commentator Andre Ware says that Tony Pollard reminds him of Tony Dorsett. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 11, 2022

According to Matt Bowen from ESPN, the 6’0”, 209-pound back from Memphis is his 19th-best free agent in the 2023 free agency class, and it would behoove the Cowboys to continue their association with Pollard.

"The Cowboys could release Ezekiel Elliott, and Pollard — who fractured his left fibula in the playoff loss to San Francisco — would then be in line to return to Dallas on the franchise tag as the lead back in Mike McCarthy's system," Bowen writes. "While splitting touches with Elliott in 2022, Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards and averaged 9.5 yards per catch on 39 receptions. He has explosive dual-threat upside, with the formation flexibility in the pass game to play a featured role in the Cowboys' offense next season."

For Pollard, one of the advantages of staying in Dallas would be rehabilitating from his broken left fibula with the Cowboys' medical staff, who he has worked with his entire NFL career. If Pollard were to go to another NFL city, he would have to restart and form a new relationship with that medical staff, which isn't impossible, but nevertheless another process to carry out while attempting to recover in time for the 2023 campaign.

Recall at training camp (7/28/22) Michael Gallup talked about how important it was to re-sign with the #Cowboys as he didn't have to balance rehab with acclimating with a new NFL team. pic.twitter.com/06xd1g40Op — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) February 21, 2023

The Cowboys know what they will get from Pollard in terms of carrying the ball. There is no question as to his production, whether conventionally on the ground or through the air. Where Pollard made strides late in the season was as a pass protector, and the Cowboys could at least use a back familiar enough in protection to provide Prescott peace of mind as the rest of the running back stable gets a new look.

"I would say just slowing the game down in my head being more locked in, film study, kinda knowing what to expect," Pollard told reporters on Jan. 19. "Seeing different stunts and different packages and stuff like that."

The last time the Cowboys had a running back enter free agency after tallying 1,000-plus rushing yards was DeMarco Murray. After winning the NFL rushing title in 2014, the Cowboys allowed Murray to enter free agency, where he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.