Penei Sewell vs Rashawn Slater: Which lineman should the Cowboys target?

The Dallas Cowboys could help secure the future of the offense by opting to draft one of the top offensive tackles with their first pick at the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — There is a common perception that the Dallas Cowboys will be drafting a defensive player when they are on the clock in the first round at the 2021 NFL draft. If that happens, it shouldn’t shock anyone who followed the Cowboys through one of the worst defensive seasons in team history last year.

That defensive discussion has led the masses to predict that one of two players will be picked if Dallas makes their selection at No. 10 overall. Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn are the frontrunners if the Cowboys go defense.

However, there could be another battle on the other side of the ball that would make for an interesting decision. The Cowboys could use some depth on the offensive line and also plan for a future without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith. If the team is worried about Smith’s declining health, or an injury to either one of their tackles ruining their season, Dallas could turn to Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater.

Much like last April when everyone expected Dallas to land a defensive lineman with their top pick but saw wide receiver CeeDee Lamb land in their lap, it’s possible that one of the top lineman will be there for the taking at 10th overall and alter the course.

Therefore, just as with the cornerback debate, the Cowboys might have to make a choice between the premiere offensive linemen in the draft. It’s unlikely that both will be available, but if the recent draft chatter is true about teams willing to trade up into the top 10 to get their quarterbacks of the future, there is a possibility that Sewell and/or Slater could make it to the Cowboys’ pick.

There might be no wrong choice if the Cowboys made either lineman their top selection and, despite it not being their biggest need, the team will want to address swing tackle with the option to land a future starter. Sewell and Slater are the cream of the crop at the position and would make excellent picks.

2021 NFL Draft OT Tiers

Tier 1

Penei Sewell

Rashawn Slater

-------

Tier 2

Christian Darrisaw

-------

Tier 3

Walker Little

Teven Jenkins

Dillon Radunz

Sam Cosmi — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 22, 2021

Incidentally, both players opted out of their 2020 college campaigns due to COVID-19 so recent tape is scant. Prior to skipping the year, Sewell was already considered a consensus top 10 pick, and Slater was predicted to be a first-round draft prospect, so both were highly regarded in NFL circles.

Sewell is still just 20-years old, just as Smith was when the Cowboys drafted him out of USC in 2011. He’s an explosive athlete who excels in the running game and has good feet.

However, Sewell lacks experience, overall strength, and he needs refinement as a pass protector. There’s room to grow but the potential for Sewell is through the roof. Drafting Sewell feels like an investment in the future, he’s a player you believe is going to continue to get better.

Conversely, what Sewell lacks, Slater provides. He has experience – starting 37 games at right and left tackle – and excellent strength. Slater is also a great athlete who excels in space and has strong hands. A big plus for Slater is that he played well against former Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young, who he’d see plenty of if the Cowboys drafted him.

Slater is also garnering consideration as a guard due to his arm length. If the Cowboys drafted Slater, moved him to the interior, and allowed him to replace Connor Williams’ spot at left guard, Dallas could sport one of the best offensive lines in the league when healthy. Dallas could play Slater at guard while also grooming him to be Smith’s eventual replacement.

Recently, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said he felt the injured offensive linemen were over their ailments with the team expecting them to be healthy contributors in 2021.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan he believes LT Tyron Smith (neck), RT La’el Collins (hip) and RG Zack Martin (calf) will be “as good as we’ve seen them in a long time. They’re healthy. They’re over their injuries.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 23, 2021

We’ll see if the team really believes that the injuries are behind them or if they feel the need to solidify the offensive line. Sewell and Slater would make good fits with the Cowboys and would cover the team if another injury occurs at either tackle spot.

Dallas needs help on defense, but they could address that side of the ball over the rest of draft weekend. The idea is to keep your newly minted quarterback upright and allow him to make the plays to win games. The best way to do that is to fortify the offensive line with one of the best prospects in the draft.

The question is, do the Cowboys prefer Sewell or Slater? We might find out soon.