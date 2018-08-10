You can have your 4th-and-1 punt in overtime. The Cowboys wide receivers deserve a lot of the blame for the loss in Houston Sunday night – and for a 2-3 start to the season.

That's the opinion of former Cowboys coach and scout Glenn "Stretch" Smith, who breaks down the receivers' ineptitude against the Texans.

In the video player above, take a look at three plays that show how the wideouts aren't helping Dak Prescott.

"If you can't win in one-on-one situations, you can't win in the NFL," Stretch says.

