What we learned: Cowboys serve notice to NFC East with Week 3 win

Facing their first road contest of the 2022 season, the Dallas Cowboys showed that they can shake off adversity and gain ground in the NFC East.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Monday Night Football proved to be prosperous for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

The final score made the game feel closer than it was, especially after a slow first half and with the New York Giants leading in the third quarter, but the Cowboys took care of business with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm and came away with a prime time road win.

Not many outside of the locker room expected the team to be up to the task without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, but Dallas has rallied to win two straight.

Beating the Giants means the Cowboys have risen to second place in the NFC East. Good things happen when you beat a divisional opponent.

Here is what we know after the Cowboys’ 23-16 win in Week 3:

Cooper Rush keeps answering the bell

The Cowboys have been in games that have come down to making plays in the fourth quarter the last two weeks, and Rush keeps putting the offense in position to win.

In Week 2, it was leading the final drive for the game-winning field goal. This week, it was bringing the Cowboys back from being down a score in the second half.

Rush led three straight scoring drives, adding 17 consecutive points to the tally after Saquon Barkley’s touchdown had put the Giants up seven points late in the third quarter.

After the offense stalled for most of the night, Rush helped bring the Cowboys down the field to tie the game by the end of the third, answering the Barkley score with a touchdown for Dallas.

Good teams – and quarterbacks – answer scores with scores and Rush rose to the occasion again in Week 3.

Red zone inefficiency

The Cowboys didn’t have much issue moving the ball against the Giants but getting the ball in the end zone in the first half proved difficult. The Cowboys got inside the red zone – two first and goal opportunities – twice in the first half, and both drives ended with short field goals from Brett Maher.

Six points on two trips in the red zone won’t cut it against better competition. Exceeding 50% of their red zone drives ending in touchdowns should be the goal. Eventually Dallas did accomplish that versus the Giants. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on both of their red zone chances in the second half, which helped them take over.

Ultimately, however, issues in the red zone need to be fixed moving forward.

Pass rush is elite

The Cowboys produced five sacks against the Giants, and they got home without much blitzing. That’s an elite pass rushing night from the Dallas defense. Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are the biggest names in the group, but defensive end Dorance Armstrong got his third sack of the season, and the defensive line was constantly pressuring Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Dallas notched 5.0 sacks in tonight’s win, and its 13.0 sacks in 2022 lead the NFL. The Cowboys have tallied 13.0 sacks through the first three games only seven times in franchise history, and the last time the club had 13.0 sacks in the first three contests was in 2013. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 27, 2022

Dan Quinn had a great scheme prepared and it included lining up Lawrence and Parsons on the same side and attacking a weak right side of the Giants’ offensive line.

Lawrence schooled rookie right tackle Evan Neal and picked up three sacks to lead the way.

Special teams is pitching in

Lost in the win was the play of the special teams units. Armstrong blocked a field goal attempt to keep three points off the game, return man KaVontae Turpin had a 28-yard return that led to a field goal to put the Cowboys up 10 points in the fourth quarter, and punter Bryan Anger had two punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Those are all big plays that helped the Cowboys win the game.

There are three phases to each game and Dallas excelled on special teams in Week 3.

Running game found right formula

Before Week 3, the Cowboys hadn’t gotten the running game going as the team struggled to find a rhythm. Against the Giants, the Cowboys found their groove on the ground.

Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got 15 carries, while his partner in crime, Tony Pollard got 13 totes, and the duo responded with a combined 178 yards rushing. It was the first time this year where both running backs got double-digit carries and the tandem had a clear impact on the game.

Pollard led the team with 105 yards, which included an explosive 46-yard run, while Elliott got most of the dirty yards and punched in the rushing score.

It wasn’t an equal split in carries, but it’s right about where the Cowboys want to be to ensure their rushing attack remains effective.

If they can keep their rhythm with how they utilize their backs, Dallas’ offense will be able to keep defenses on their toes. That might have started in the win over the Giants.

What areas have impressed you the most during the Cowboys’ 2-1 start? Share your thoughts with Ben on Twitter @BenGrimaldi.