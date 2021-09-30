In Hostile Territory: What the Cowboys can expect against the Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys will be going for their third win in a row as they take on the surprisingly undefeated Carolina Panthers in a Week 4 showdown in Arlington.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys are on the upswing with consecutive victories but they face an unexpected challenge against the undefeated Carolina Panthers in Week 4.

With QB Sam Darnold at the helm, the Panthers have gotten off to a hot start in head coach Matt Rhule’s second season. Carolina’s early-season schedule hasn’t been stout so Dallas should still be the favorites at home, but you don’t go 3-0 in the NFL without something working in your favor on the field.

To get ready for the matchup between two teams that have gone a combined 5-1 through the first three weeks, Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC), sports director at WCNC Charlotte, took some time to answer a few questions ahead of the Week 4 contest:

Mark Lane: Are Panthers fans, the media surprised by the 3-0 start?

Nick Carboni: I think it’s a surprise, although many hoped given the schedule they’d start well. But this team has outscored opponents by 39 points in three games. Many thought the defense would be improved, but no one outside the building thought they’d have the top unit in the NFL at any point in the season.

And Sam Darnold has played average to above average, which given his dreadful days with the Jets is a vast improvement.

ML: What has been the secret to un-Gase-ing Sam Darnold?

NC: That old cliché “he just needs a change of scenery” has done the trick so far. Darnold seems more relaxed in Carolina, some of that pressure he faced in that market with that franchise is gone. He’s got very good players around him at the skill positions, including two one-thousand-yard receivers and Christian McCaffrey, who obviously won’t play this week. Darnold has played within himself and within the offense and hasn’t tried to do too much or put the game on his shoulders. He’s had the benefit of never trailing in any game so far.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has been great at playing to Darnold’s strengths, which include a lot of throwing on the run and a lot of play-action. We’ll see how he does without McCaffrey and when the Dallas defense brings pressure.

ML: How will Joe Brady adjust with Christian McCaffrey out?

NC: Brady was not really adjusting to anything for the first two weeks which caused a lot of concern in Carolina. They were really sluggish in the second halves of the first two contests. But then suddenly after McCaffrey’s injury, the Panthers offense roared out of the locker room in the second half in Houston.

Darnold was really opening things up and throwing it downfield, even with a lead and without the offense’s most talented player. There will be no replacing McCaffrey and I wouldn’t expect backup Chuba Hubbard to shoulder that entire load, which was 59 touches through the first two games for McCaffrey. Look for TE Tommy Tremble, and WR DJ Moore to get involved in the run game too.

Matt Rhule says Christian McCaffrey will not go on IR. Jaycee Horn will have surgery. Rhule is not ruling out a return for Horn this season but says they will be very cautious if that is a possibility.@wcnc | #Panthers | #NFL — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) September 27, 2021

ML: Jaycee Horn was a pet cat for Dallas fans in the draft. How much will he be missed, even though he is just a rookie?

NC: The Horn injury was tough to watch, because he had finally given Carolina the cover corner they’d coveted for a few years now, and allowed them to play a lot more man defense, which helped the entire unit. Through his first three weeks, quarterbacks were barely throwing his way, and he proved to be a solid tackler, so he’ll be missed.

Donte Jackson has played really well through three games and last year when he was healthy. Free-agent pickup A.J. Bouye is a solid veteran who just finished serving a suspension and should make his Carolina debut. The team also traded for C.J. Henderson, a Top 10 pick in 2020, to help fill the void. It sounds like Henderson will play this Sunday and probably get a lot of work in nickel packages and in the slot.

ML: Matt Rhule was a favorite in North Texas for his ability to turn around Baylor. How are Panthers fans liking him?

NC: I think fans were ready to give Rhule his second season to take the next step and they’re happy with what he’s done through three weeks. Fans, at least the ones on my Twitter TL, do get on him for some of the things he says and does, and maybe think it’s too college-like.

Matt Rhule on people not believing in the 3-0 #Panthers



"I appreciate it and love it." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 29, 2021

He’s a bit different than his predecessor Ron Rivera, who was beloved in Charlotte, so it was a tough role to come in and fill. But if he keeps stacking up wins, he’s going to have their full attention.

ML: What is your prediction with a score?

NC: I think Dallas is a solid team with an above-average quarterback. I like how Carolina is kind of growing into itself on defense, and when it comes to Sam Darnold. But they’re not going 17-0.

This is going to be Carolina’s toughest test so far, and they are down McCaffrey, Horn, plus starting safety Juston Burris who also got placed on IR. I think the Panthers defense keeps them in it, but ultimately the Cowboys win 28-25.