The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings feature a bevy of players who should pique your interest in fantasy when the two sides hookup on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. The key is to discern who will produce the most points, and who may be too good to be true.

With that as a preamble, here are some recommended sits and starts for the marquee game of Week 10:

STARTS

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ⁠— The two-time Pro Bowler has a 107.4 passer rating at home and has 11 total touchdowns to five interceptions. Unlike Kirk Cousins, Prescott has a dual threat aspect to his game where he is a red zone option to score touchdowns. Not only has the former 2016 fourth-round pick from Mississippi State found ways to get it done through the air, but he is still a viable option on the ground.

In PPR leagues, Prescott has tallied 176.7 points and he is considered the fifth-best at his position. Comparatively, Cousins has a 155.1 and is the ninth-best at his position.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ⁠— It really is a toss up between Cook and Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott given that defensive tackle Linval Joseph will be out for the Minnesota defense, and the Cowboys are relatively healthy in the interior with tackles Antwaun Woods, Maliek Collins, and lineman Michael Bennett ready to play. However, Cook has the hot hand.

Fantasy wise, only the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey is doing it better at running back with 246.4 in PPR scoring compared to Cook's 208.2. Cook also has a higher yards per carry than Elliott at 5.1 to 4.7, and he produces 6.7 more rushing yards per game. Cook also has nine rushing touchdowns to Elliott's six, which gives him another slight advantage over the two-time NFL rushing champion.

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs ⁠— Even though Dallas receiver Amari Cooper got a clean bill of health and says he will be working through his knee issues, Diggs is the healthiest one by comparison. Plus, he figures to factor heavily into the Vikings' passing game more now that 2017 second-team All-Pro Adam Thielen has been ruled out.

Diggs has the fourth-highest yards per reception in the NFL at 18.7, but Cooper is a threat to score with six receiving touchdowns compared to Diggs' four. The last time Cooper played through injury was against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and he caught five passes for 48 yards.

Cooper is also coming off of a relatively short week considering Dallas played on the road on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Because of the ambiguity regarding Cooper's health, Diggs is the safer start.

SITS

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph ⁠— The temptation is to play the 30-year-old tight given the fact the Cowboys defense has allowed three touchdown passes to tight ends, and Rudolph has two on the season. However, Rudolph is splitting time with rookie Irv Smith, and he could be more of a red-zone threat for the Vikings rather than Rudolph.

The three tight ends who caught scoring passes against the Cowboys were Evan Engram (1-yard), Ryan Griffin (5 yards), and Dallas Goedert (28 yards).

Cowboys TE Jason Witten ⁠— The longest-tenured Cowboy is not playing the Giants this week, and the Vikings defense has not allowed a touchdown to a tight end, the only defense in the NFL through Week 9 who can boast this claim.

The Vikings defense has given up the second-most catches to tight ends with 59, however. Witten caught eight passes for 58 yards most recently in New York, but he has not caught a touchdown pass since Week 2, which was his second of the year.

Vikings defense/special teams ⁠— The Vikings defense gives up 5.2 yards per play, tied for the ninth-fewest in the league. Minnesota's defense has also procured 14 takeaways, tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. However, they will not have two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph while the Cowboys defense and special teams will have their full complement of players.

In addition, safety Xavier Woods and cornerback Jourdan Lewis have seen more playing time for Dallas and they have been the playmakers on the back end who have generated more turnovers.

Will you be loading up your fantasy team with Cowboys for Week 10?