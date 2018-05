Jason Witten's emotional retirement press conference was a heartfelt farewell to the Cowboys organization and to the game of football.

But Witten's words weren't the only moving part of the event. The Cowboys' beautifully honored Witten's 15-year career with a five-minute video tribute before the future Hall-of-Famer took the podium.

Watch the video below or here.

