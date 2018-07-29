OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford went from a “Humpty Dumpty” build to a much more svelte version of himself in the week leading up to training camp.

At least on a video game, he did.

EA Sports’ Madden video game, released annually before the start of the NFL season, had programed the veteran D-lineman to have a flak-jacket gut.

Crawford, who in real life doesn’t look like he spent the offseason eating pizza and drinking beer, estimated they had him about 42 pounds heavier than he really is.

"They had me at about 320 pounds," he said after a training camp practice. "I'm at about 278 right now."

Crawford said a friend sent him a photo of the video game version of No. 98 for the Cowboys and he wasn’t impressed with his video game build.

“YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable,” he wrote. “Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW!”

YO @EAMaddenNFL we need to have a talk. This is unacceptable. Forget my stats. What’s up with the photo? Who on your staff felt it ok to make my body look like humpty-dumpty? 😡😡I DEMAND A REVIEW! pic.twitter.com/WgL3sMjlvi — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

The EA Sports Madden account responded, saying the case was “under review.” A short time later, they slimmed Crawford’s likeness down to a more realistic size – even if not the “combination of Zeus and Hercules” he asked for.

“I kinda got a little heated about [the first version],” he said. “Just for jokes and for giggles I sent a tweet out. After that it got pretty funny on Twitter, and we went back and forth and they finally got it right.”

He was quick to endorse the revised version, telling the video game that the could “be friends again.”

Crawford’s Twitter game was strong throughout the exchange, including some shade at 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo – who was recently seen dating an adult film star – and a call for EA Sports to bring back its NCAA football video game, which was discontinued five years ago.

Slow news day for @TMZ I guess. 😂 But it’s better to make TMZ for this, than what other people in the @NFL Going through. (Cough Jimmy G) 😂#Thankful 🙏🏽 https://t.co/iT1TOoLuNo — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

Shoot now that I got your attention @EASPORTS ! Bring back NCAA Too! All will be forgiven if you make this happen....and have my @BroncoSportsFB on the cover too! Carry on..... — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) July 23, 2018

