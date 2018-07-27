OXNARD, Calif. – One wouldn’t typically look back on a day that included a gashed nose, a hospital visit and 15 stitches with fond memories.

That’s how Thursday started for 3-year-old Venicio Camarena and his family. But, thanks to the Dallas Cowboys and Venicio’s ability to play through the pain, it turned out to be quite a special day.

Venicio took a fall in the parking lot of the River Ridge complex late Thursday morning in Oxnard, several hours before the Cowboys were set to take the field for their first practice of 2018 Cowboys training camp – the Camarenas are diehard Cowboys fans who’ve come to the last five training camps here, and tend to get here early.

The fall gave Venicio a big cut on the bridge of his nose. A visit to an Oxnard emergency room earned him 15 stitches – five outside and 10 more inside – to treat the wound.

But he didn’t want to miss seeing his favorite team practice. Within about four hours, he was back on the practice field sidelines waiting for the Cowboys (His sister also wanted to meet some cheerleaders at a fan event that afternoon).

When the Cowboys found out about Venicio’s fall, they decided to reward his toughness.

The young fan and his family got to go on the field after practice and meet some of Venicio’s heroes. Ezekiel Elliott signed Venicio’s miniature football, and both Zeke and Dak Prescott took photos with the family.

“Oh, you’re tough,” Elliott told Venicio. “I wish I was as tough as you.”

Venicio’s dad, Marco, was grateful to the Cowboys for turning his son’s day around.

“It was amazing,” he said. “This part, not so much,” he added, pointing to Venicio’s stitches.

