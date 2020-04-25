Top remaining NFL Draft prospects that make sense for the Cowboys

Day three of the NFL Draft could be a bit of a wild card for the Dallas Cowboys as they look to finish off strong after solid work in rounds 1-3.

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up day two of the draft by securing a cornerback and defensive tackle. Both Alabama corner Trevon Diggs and Oklahoma tackle Neville Gallimore were players listed on the best available for day two and the Cowboys were ready to pounce when their name was called.

Unlike day two, however, where it was clear that Dallas would be looking to aid the defense, the day three scenarios are a bit different. With four picks on Saturday, the Cowboys could still use more defensive players, but they might also look to fill out their draft class with a swing tackle, interior offensive line depth, a tight end to compete with Blake Jarwin, and dare I say it, a punter.

Draft need No. 1: Cornerback

The Cowboys brought in the cornerback that they will pencil in as a starter for the next several seasons when they picked Diggs at No. 51 overall. Diggs helps to soften the blow of losing Byron Jones in free agency. However, given the fact that Chidobe Awuzie and/or Jourdan Lewis are on expiring contracts, additional cornerback help isn’t out of the realm of possibility for day three.

Cornerbacks that are still available for the Cowboys to consider:

Troy Pride Jr, Notre Dame

Bryce Hall, Virginia

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Draft need No. 2: Safety

The never-ending need at safety is one that Dallas usually feels more comfortable addressing in the later rounds. The Cowboys have Xavier Woods and HaHa Clinton-Dix to man the backfield for this year but neither are on the books beyond 2020. Behind them, they have a young and unproven safety in 2019 sixth-rounder Donovan Wilson.

The Cowboys should be able to find help at safety on day three. That has been their calling card over the years. Ever since they chose Roy Williams in the first round during the 2002 NFL Draft, they’ve been completely out of the drafting safeties early game.

Look for a safety to be called in the fifth round or later.

K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Kenny Robinson, West Virginia/XFL

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame

J.R. Reed, Georgia

Jordan Fuller, Ohio State

Draft need No. 3: Defensive End

The Cowboys did add a three-technique defensive tackle in Gallimore in Round 3, but the defensive line still could use more attention. A lot of unknowns exist on the edge in Dallas, and, more importantly, on the opposite side of DeMarcus Lawrence.

The team is hopeful that Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory will return to the league and provide a pass-rushing threat but there needs to be a contingency plan.

Bradlee Anae, Utah

Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame

James Lynch, Baylor

Draft need No. 4: Offense

Other positions that the Cowboys could consider includes tight end, as Dallas could use depth behind Jarwin.

Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Thaddeus Moss, TE, Louisiana State

The Cowboys also could look to strengthen their depth at offensive line and perhaps find someone to take up the mantle from Travis Frederick at center.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Saahdiq Charles, OT, Louisiana State

Nick Harris, OC, Washington

Tyler Biadasz, OC, Wisconsin

Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon

You also can’t rule out Dallas looking to bring in a backup quarterback with only Cooper Rush on the roster in case unforeseen issues arise with Dak Prescott.

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

After Dallas selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round, you can never truly rule out another wideout if the Cowboys are committed to loading up on threats for Prescott, and, in a deep class, there are still some good ones available.

KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State

James Proche, WR, Southern Methodist

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

And, after as poor as the special teams performed in Dallas last season, don’t be surprised if Dallas uses a pick on a kicker or punter before the day is over.

Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia

Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

By the end of the day, we’ll have a full picture of what the 2020 draft class in Dallas will look like. Day three of the NFL Draft begins at 11:00 am CT and covers rounds four through seven.

Will the Cowboys draft a backup for Dak Prescott, a replacement for Travis Frederick, or maybe even a punter? Share your day three predictions with Patrick on Twitter @PatSportsGuy.