The Gloat: Cowboys scare up a blowout victory over Chicago Bears

Hopefully Halloween night metaphors are as enjoyable as the success that the Cowboys’ offense displayed on Sunday.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys played trick or treat with the Chicago Bears in town in Week 8, eventually coming home with all the candy in a 49-29 victory. The treats came early as the Cowboys started fast, getting out to a 28-7 lead, but the team got tricked into thinking the game was over.

The Bears spooked Dallas as they clawed back into the contest and closed the gap to five points early in the second half. But facing a scary upset, the Cowboys knocked on a few more doors and claimed a full-sized victory.

This was the offensive explosion that Cowboys observers have been waiting for. Quarterback Dak Prescott was back and in rhythm, while the running game was exquisite with Tony Pollard as the lead runner. Dallas was dominant and efficient on offense on their way to putting up a season-high 49 points.

The scoring deluge started early in the game as the Cowboys did seemingly whatever they wanted while scoring touchdowns on each of their first four drives. Prescott was finding open receivers, Pollard was eating up chunks of yards on the ground, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was in a play calling groove. The Cowboys went a perfect 6 for 6 on third downs in the first half on their way to putting up 28 points before halftime.

The Cowboys through four drives: 28 points, 278 yards of offense (8.4 yards per play), 6-for-6 on third down and 16 first downs. Dak Prescott is 16-of-19 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Everything is going wrong for the Bears' defense. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 30, 2022

Moore dialed up one of the prettiest scoring plays of the year when he motioned wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and then attacked the middle of the field, splitting the safeties for the 21-yard touchdown. The defense had no chance to cover Lamb and Prescott had the perfect throw for the score.

Even with the Cowboys up big early, the Bears then did what the Bears have done all season long: they ran the ball on offense. The league’s leading rushing attack began to batter the

Achilles heel run defense of the Cowboys, and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s group got sloppy.

Defensive end Dante Fowler jumped offsides on a third down play that would’ve resulted in a punt. Instead, the Bears got a gift first down and went on to score a touchdown to chip into Dallas’ lead.

DeMarcus Lawrence also whiffed on a few open shots at Bears quarterback Justin Fields, which broke contain and allowed Fields to pick up big chunks of yards. With Fields extending plays and running back Khalil Herbert picking up over six yards per carry, Chicago climbed right back into the game.

Herbert’s 12-yard scoring run with a little under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter cut the lead to 28-23 and made for some tense moments, but the Cowboys answered just as they have all year long.

With the game close again, the offense took the field and responded with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive which culminated with a seven-yard scoring run by Pollard. The Cowboys answered points with points, took the momentum back and sent their defense back out to hold up their end of the bargain.

With the lead back at double digits, on a 3rd & long, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch forced a fumble that was recovered by Micah Parsons, who realized he wasn’t touched, got up, and raced 36-yards for a defensive touchdown.

The elite awareness and hustle from Parsons was once again on display on the play. Parsons rushed the passer, gave the effort to trail the play, and recovered the fumble, which he turned into a defensive score for the Cowboys.

Following another score by the Bears to make the game momentarily interesting again, early in the fourth quarter on a 3rd & 1, Pollard showed the playmaking ability that makes him one of the more electrifying runners in the game.

Pollard showed patience, tackle-breaking ability and an impressive burst on a 54-yard touchdown scamper down the sideline that sealed the game for Dallas.

The game-breaking play epitomized why so many people have been clamoring to see more opportunities for Pollard to run the ball for the Cowboys. It was Pollard’s third score in a game in which he ran for 131 yards on just 14 carries as he started for sidelined Ezekiel Elliott.

Up by 20 points, the Cowboys would cruise from there and bring home a victory that moves them to 6-2 at the halfway point in their season. With the bye week coming up, Dallas finished strong and now sit in second place in the NFC East.

The offense for Dallas provided most of the treats on Halloween weekend, and it led to the team’s first 40-point game of the season. Now the hope is that the Cowboys can come back from the bye week and fill up on wins in November.