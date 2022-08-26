The boys are back in town. Cowboys played their final preseason game at home.

Cowboys fans are hyped about the new season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Boys are back in town. The Dallas Cowboys played their only home preseason game at AT&T Stadium.

And fans are filled with hope for the new season;

”Hoping and praying, every year we say this is going to be the year. This is the year,” said Gracie Minty, Cowboys fan.

”Every year is a Cowboys year. We just have to get it going,” said Michael Medina Jr., Cowboys fan.

But they’ll have to get it going without left tackle Tyron Smith, who is out with a knee injury for possibly months and is critical to the offensive line and protecting quarterback Dak Prescott.

”It’s going to be tough losing Tyron. He’s been our anchor -- time for rookies to step up. If we want to go to the big show they have to step it up. That’s why they are number one picks,” said Michael Medina Sr., Cowboys fan.

Either way fans say they came to have fun and for some, like 9-year-old Cameron Dalton, it was their first game.

”What’s today for you? It’s a happy day,” said Cameron Dalton, Cowboys fan.

It’s also the first game for the Medina family from Houston.

“We used to go to San Antonio for training and this is our first game and we are going to be loud,” said Medina.

They say they support the Cowboys instead of that other team from Texas.

”I can tell you whose year it’s not going to be ..The Houston Texans, 'cause that’s where we are from,” said Medina.

So, the big question every year is -- is this the team that will take us back to the big game?