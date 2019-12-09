DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have been known as a team that has done well in the NFL Draft in recent years, accumulating a lot of young talent that has given the fan base aspirations of annual runs at the Lombardi Trophy. While they have had more hits than misses, one player who is continuously at the top of conversations of the latter is DE Taco Charlton.

The team has waited for Charlton to step up and perform like the player they believed he could be when they grabbed him out of the University of Michigan ahead of other pass rushers back in 2017. What the Cowboys has been pining for is a player worthy of a first round selection.

“He’s just competing, he’s competing for an opportunity to get a jersey on Sunday. That’s what we ask from our guys. You try to build a roster that’s competitive, so you’re competing to make the roster, make the 46 and then you compete for playing time. So he’s just in that mix right now,” Jason Garrett on Charlton.

While it is true that all 53 men should be competing for being one of the 46 dressed on game days, you should expect your first round pick to be one of them.

Over the last couple of seasons it seems that Charlton is one of the seven players watching on street clothes far too often. Given the suspensions of Robert Quinn and Randy Gregory, there has been ample opportunities for Charlton to take hold of that spot.

RELATED: Randy Gregory suspension intensifies Cowboys' need for defensive line help

During his rookie campaign Taco played in all 16 games recording three sacks and 19 combined tackles. Most expecting him to take the next step in becoming a pass rushing compliment to DeMarcus Lawrence but he contributed just one sack while appearing in just 11 games in his second season last year.

With the dwindling hype and lack of production, it feels as though he has fallen out of favor of defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and this staff. His third season isn’t off to a very good start with him not being one of the players dressing for last Sunday’s win against New York as a healthy scratch.

What is even more surprising is there was a need with Quinn sitting out with his suspension and the process of getting Gregory reinstated just beginning. Plus, Charlton actually had a few big moments in the preseason.

RELATED: Cowboys DE Taco Charlton lives up to billing in 34-0 win over Texans

Most recently Bryan Broaddus mentioned the possibility of the front office shopping Charlton on the team's official website. It remains to be seen what kind of compensation the team could net from trading Charlton, but a pass rush needy team could definitely make the call to Will McClay and the Jones family.

A fresh start with a new team and a new city might just be what Taco needs. There’s definitely a growing sense that Taco Charlton’s time in Dallas may be coming to a close.

Do you think the Cowboys should trade Taco Charlton or let him suit up and try to earn a spot in the rotation at DE? Share your thoughts on Taco with Patrick @DraftCowboys.