FRISCO – Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said the team is giving tight end Jason Witten time and space to decide whether he wants to continue his career or retire to take a job in television.

ESPN has offered Witten a job to be its game analyst on "Monday Night Football," and he’s leaning toward taking the position, according to sources.

The news broke right before the start of the 2018 NFL Draft last week, and Witten told the Cowboys he needed a few days, possibly through the weekend, to make a final decision.

Speaking at a news conference to announce an IBF world title fight between undefeated welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence Jr. and Carlos Ocampo, set for June 16 at the Star in Frisco on SHOWTIME, Jones said there was no timetable on the Witten decision.

The 15-year veteran has not been at the team’s voluntary workouts this week, and the Cowboys were going to give him all the time needed.

Go here to continue reading this story from the Star-Telegram.

© 2018 WFAA