Single-game Cowboys tickets go on sale Monday

The tickets will be sold in seat blocks known as "pods" to ensure social distancing between groups who don't know each other.

Dallas Cowboys tickets are set to go on sale to the general public Monday at noon, the organization said.

Tickets start at $89 on DallasCowboys.com or SeatGeek.com and fans are limited to purchase six tickets per game. The stadium capacity will be limited.

Safety remains a top priority and face masks or coverings will be required, Cowboys officials said in a statement.

Fans must not come to the stadium if they have COVID-19, COVID-19-like symptoms or know they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The tickets will be sold in seat blocks known as "pods" to ensure social distancing between groups who don't know each other.

Fans are required to transfer the tickets in the pod only to family or friends. Fans will present their tickets on a mobile app.

All food and drink transactions will be card-only. No cash will be accepted.

Tickets were previously offered to season ticket holders during a presale.

For tailgating, vehicles must keep one empty spot in between and parties are not allowed to comingle.

"The Dallas Cowboys are committed to working closely with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Texas and public health officials to ensure that proper policies and procedures are in place to maintain a safe environment at AT&T Stadium," the Cowboys said in a statement.