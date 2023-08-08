'Shady' McCoy was called out for his comments about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and respect. So, he made a trip to training camp

McCoy explained the criticisms he gave on his sports talk show concerning Prescott.

OXNARD, Calif. — Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy called out Dak Prescott on his Fox Sports 1 show last week, questioning whether the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was respected by his teammates because of some vulgar trash talk that was caught on camera earlier that week in practice.

Anyone who has been around the Cowboys for even a brief period of time knows the respect that Prescott has in the locker room and throughout the organization.

So, the morning after this storyline became the topic of Cowboys camp, I called out McCoy in our daily "Extra Point" segment for his uninformed opinions.

I also called out his description of Prescott last season as "A-- a--" on national television.

Well, McCoy heard me. Because on Tuesday, for the first time in this year's camp, McCoy and his FS1 co-host Emmanuel Acho showed up for practice. They weren't there for long. They said they had to get back to Los Angeles for their show. So, they missed most of the meat of practice.

But McCoy and I didn't miss the opportunity to talk for a few minutes about Prescott, trash talk and respect.