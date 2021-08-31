Roster projection: What will the 53-man team look like for the Cowboys?

Teams across the NFL will land on their official 53-man rosters on the final day of August which means that the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make.

DALLAS — The record will show that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a successful preseason as far as results go as they failed to win a game. However, the bigger goal is to find the best 53 players to take into the regular season when the games count.

After a month plus of training camp and four exhibition games, here’s a best guess at who the Cowboys may keep on their initial 53-man roster. There is some wiggle room for how the Cowboys can get their initial roster down to the limit since players in COVID-19 protocol don’t count towards the roster count.

Currently, Dallas has four players, Carlos Watkins, CeeDee Lamb, Connor Williams, and Damontae Kazee, on the list, which means they could have additional spots open if they chose to go that route when constructing the first version of the 2021 Cowboys.

Quarterback (2)

Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert

Make no mistake, the Cowboys will be scouring the league and looking for an upgrade behind starter Prescott. Gilbert is penciled in right now, but that could change.

Running back (3)

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Nick Ralston

The top two guys are rock solid, but Ralston makes it as a fullback. Head coach Mike McCarthy has a soft spot for FBs and Ralston has shown enough on special teams to earn a roster spot.

Wide receiver (5)

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, Malik Turner. **CeeDee Lamb on Covid list

There doesn’t seem to be any debate about the top five receivers, but the conversation can be had about whether or not the Cowboys will keep six on the roster. Turner has outplayed fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and gets rewarded with a place on the Cowboys.

Tight end (3)

Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle

Jarwin and Schultz are the unquestioned top two, and it feels like Sprinkle is holding a spot until Sean McKeon comes back from injury.

Offensive line (9)

Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Ty Nsekhe, Terence Steele, Connor McGovern, Matt Farniok, Brandon Knight. **Connor Williams on Covid-19 list

The list stands at nine right now but there are rumors that Knight is garnering some trade interest. His inclusion helps the team field calls, if that’s the case. If nothing happens on the trade front, Knight, or someone else from this group, can be bumped when Williams comes off the COVID list.

Meanwhile, Farniok played himself onto the roster with a solid showing as the backup center in the last two weeks of the preseason.

Defensive line (10)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Brent Urban, Osa Odighizuwa, Randy Gregory, Tarell Basham, Dorance Armstrong, Ron’Dell Carter, Quinton Bohanna, Bradlee Anae, Justin Hamilton. **Carlos Watkins on Covid list, Neville Gallimore on IR

These ten linemen seem stable right now, with Hamilton buying time until Watkins returns from the COVID list. Carter also makes it originally, but things will get interesting when Gallimore returns from injury after the first month or so.

Don’t forget about rookie third-round selection Chauncey Golston, who has a hamstring injury that hasn’t allowed him to see the field in over a month. There’s also former second-rounder Trysten Hill, who remains on the PUP list. Those are two potential players who might be able to help at some point this season that will not feature on the original 53-man roster.

Linebacker (6)

Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford

The top five seem to be set, with the competition for the final spot between Gifford and Azur Kamara won by Gifford. Dallas might have a hunch that they can get Kamara back as a practice squad player to give him more time to develop while Gifford continues to contribute on special teams.

Cornerback (7)

Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Kelvin Joseph, Maurice Canady, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, CJ Goodwin

Second-round draftee Joseph had an injury in the final preseason game so there’s the possibility that he can be put on short-term IR to open a roster spot, but look for the Cowboys to keep seven corners. Goodwin isn’t as much a CB inclusion as he is a special teams ace.

Safety (5)

Donovan Wilson, Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Darian Thompson, Israel Mukuamu. **Damontae Kazee on Covid list

This unit will have five on it until Kazee leaves protocol and then Kearse, Thompson or Mukuamu will likely be released.

The rookie Mukuamu set forth a compelling case to stay as he picked off a pass during extended action against the Jaguars. Thompson might be the odd man out soon.

Special teams (3)

Jake McQuaide, Greg Zuerlein, Bryan Anger

No questions here, although there are rumors that the Los Angeles Rams will release their punter, Johnny Hekker, and that the Cowboys will scoop him up if that happens. Either way, the special teams’ count is three.

That’s the projection for the initial 53-man roster for the Cowboys. There’s plenty that can change after the team is announced, and you can expect that the roster will be churned frequently.