With roster deadline looming, Cowboys could seek help at positions of need

With NFL rosters trimming down on Aug. 31, the Dallas Cowboys will have the opportunity to find help from outside the organization once players become available.

DALLAS — The real fun is about to begin. When the Dallas Cowboys closed out their preseason slate with a 34-14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to go 0-4 in the preseason, there might have been a moment of frustration. Luckily, it shouldn’t have taken too long to remember that the results in August don’t matter.

What matters now is what happens from here on out, where the scores and standings mean something as the calendar flips to September.

The exhibition season wasn’t a pretty four games for the Cowboys, but they left the preseason relatively healthy, which is the most important outcome before heading into the regular season.

The kneejerk overreaction to the team results with untested players that they won’t have to rely on, hopefully, should be over.

However, the Cowboys didn’t find all the answers in training camp or in the exhibition games, so there is still work left to do on the roster. To fix some of their issues, Dallas might have to go outside the org to fill those holes.

Here are four positions where the Cowboys might look to make a trade or claim a player after cuts are made throughout the league on Tuesday:

Backup QB - None of the three quarterbacks on the roster behind starter Dak Prescott appear good enough to keep the offense afloat if Prescott were to get hurt again and miss time. The Cowboys saw firsthand in 2020 how the absence of the starting QB can affect their season. Do they really want to tempt fate again?

The Ben DiNucci experiment hasn’t worked out, and veteran Garrett Gilbert didn’t separate himself from journeyman Cooper Rush. It’s a disaster behind Prescott and if he still experiences issues with his throwing shoulder or his ankle doesn’t respond well to taking a pounding every week, the Cowboys will need a more reliable option to take the reins.

Don’t be surprised if the Cowboys go with just two quarterbacks on the roster while searching for a better backup.

Backup RB - This isn’t a glaring need for Dallas, but they could use a third option behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. That’s a top tandem, but depth is needed, and rookie undrafted free agents JaQuan Hardy and Brenden Knox didn’t do much to distinguish themselves in the preseason finale.

Running back is one of the deepest positions throughout the league and there are still quality free agents available if the Cowboys want to grab a veteran after salaries are guaranteed. Even if Hardy, Knox, or possibly fullback Nick Raltson make it initially, don’t be surprised if the team finds a better option after Week 1 of the season.

Offensive line - This is a place where the Cowboys thought that they might have the answers from adding pieces in the offseason, but it hasn’t worked out. Veteran tackle Ty Nsekhe hasn’t stood out, and young tackles Brandon Knight and Terence Steele haven’t progressed as well as the team probably would have liked.

On the interior, only Connor McGovern has shown promise and the backup center spot has some red flags although rookie Matt Farniok had a nice showing against the Jaguars.

It hasn’t been a good summer for the reserve offensive line group and the Cowboys should be looking into ways to improve after injuries hit the unit hard last year. Unfortunately, there aren't enough good offensive linemen to go around, so the team might find the pickings slim.

Cornerback - This isn’t an indictment about the starting group of Trevon Diggs or Anthony Brown, or slot corners Jourdan Lewis or Maurice Canady. But the defense doesn’t have much depth after that. Rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright had rough outings against the Jaguars, and Joseph came down with a groin injury to make matters worse.

Another option, Deante Burton, was beaten badly for nine receptions and two touchdowns in the final exhibition game, so he likely won’t be making the 53-man roster.

It would behoove the Cowboys to check out their options, either via trade, or on waivers after cuts because the defense doesn’t have enough corners. Dallas should be looking into adding options at CB, which is fitting because secondary is the area where rumors floated around all summer.

It might be time for Dallas to pull the trigger and bring in some help.