The quarterback controversy is over. Cowboys getting pummeled in Philly 20-3

Cooper Rush has thrown two first half interceptions, and the Cowboys are getting roasted.

PHILADELPHIA — Here lieth the Dallas Cowboys quarterback controversy. It was ill-conceived and grounded in inanity. And now it's dead.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has thrown two first half interceptions, completed only five passes for 36 yards, and has a quarterback rating of 1.0. That is not a typo.

One. Point. Zero.

Oh, and his team trails 20-3 at the break.

Dak Prescott can't come back soon enough.

Cooper Rush deserves ample credit for doing everything you could want a backup quarterback to do. Protect the football. Win games that nobody expected you to. Let your run game and defense win football games. He did that for four straight weeks.

But tonight laid bare what he can't do -- be your guy when you're on the road against a very good football team with the division lead on the line.

If you were paying attention, you saw this coming. This was the biggest challenge Dallas had faced all year. On the road, against an Eagles team that has a case for being the best team in the NFL. This was going to be Rush's biggest test, and the likeliest moment for reality to set in.

It has.

Prescott looked good throwing the ball around this afternoon before the game. It feels realistic that he could make his return against the Lions next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.