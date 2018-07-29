Photos: Cowboys training camp opening ceremony
01 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
02 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
03 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
04 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
05 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
06 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
07 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
08 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
09 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
10 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
11 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
12 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
13 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
14 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
15 / 15
The Cowboys held their official training camp opening ceremony Saturday in Oxnard before the team's first padded practice
© 2018 WFAA