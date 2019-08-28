ARLINGTON, Texas — The final preseason game has not been played, but the rest of the NFL is keeping close tabs on the Dallas Cowboys' offensive and defensive line depth.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones acknowledged at the team's annual kickoff luncheon at AT&T Stadium that the team is receiving phone calls from teams regarding their depth in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

"We do get calls on both offensive and defensive lines and we’ve made that a priority over the years, and it’s a strength of ours, and some teams are interested in it," Jones said.

One player in particular is defensive end Taco Charlton. Seen as an odd man out with not being able to claim a starting defensive end spot after two seasons, and also having a youngster in second-year defensive end Dorance Armstrong nipping at his heels, the former first-round pick from Michigan has actually had a productive preseason with 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery through three preseason games.

RELATED: Injuries, rehabs, suspensions opens door for Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong

The club has Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence as their war daddy along the defensive line, and Robert Quinn will rush from the other defensive end spot after he serves a two-game suspension to begin the campaign. Dallas also has Kerry Hyder coming along with the former Detroit Lion producing 2.0 sacks in the same span.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have an embarrassment of riches with second-year guard Connor Williams, who is expected to start at left guard, rookie third round pick Connor McGovern, and veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo. Dallas also has exemplary backup guard Joe Looney, who filled in at center for Travis Frederick last season.

Right tackle La'el Collins could also be considered part of the inquiries as the club sees Williams as having tackle versatility. Shipping Collins to one of the other 31 teams for picks would expedite that transition, or usher in Cam Fleming as a prince regent of sorts until Williams claimed the role.

Cornerback is another spot where the Cowboys could make a move. Former 2017 third-round cornerback Jourdan Lewis is not what secondary coach Kris Richard is looking for in terms of vital statistics. At 5-10, 195 pounds, Lewis is not what Richard prefers playing cornerback; someone with a little bigger stature.

RELATED: Jourdan Lewis used short summer to get ready for long season

However, Lewis has demonstrated the talent to be a starting corner in the NFL with two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and 66 combined tackles through 30 games with Dallas. Unless an injury hits the Cowboys secondary, moving Lewis could be enticing if the offer is right.

"I think there’s a possibility for sure that we could move somebody," said Jones.

If the Cowboys make moves during the weekend, as they work to comprise their 53-man roster, it could give them the final pieces to complete a roster hopeful to make a Super Bowl, or stockpile the draft picks to keep reloading talent.

Do you think the Cowboys should make trades from their depth along the defensive and offensive line before the season begins? Share your thoughts on out the roster is shaping up with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.