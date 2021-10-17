Penalties, turnovers create messy first half for Cowboys against Patriots

The Patriots led in the first half 14-10 as penalties and turnovers mounted for the Cowboys.

DALLAS — Things kept going against the Dallas Cowboys and they were only down by four points as the third quarter at Gillette Stadium got underway.

1. With less than two minutes left in the half, the Cowboys didn't score on two tries from the 1-yard line.

After a blocked punt, the Cowboys couldn't convert.

On third down, Dak Prescott tried a sneak and was called short of the goal line. However the replays appeared to show that he had enough momentum to cross into the end zone. The ball was hidden by the pile of players on the replays so there was no official second look.

On another sneak on the fourth down attempt, Prescott reached across the line but Ja'Whaun Bentley knocked the ball loose forcing a turnover in the end zone.

2. Speaking of turnovers, early in the second quarter, the Cowboys had the ball on the Patriots 16-yard line when Dak Prescott threw an interception in the end zone.

The Cowboys lost the turnover battle in the first half, 2-1

3. The Cowboys MUST improve when it comes to penalties. Dallas has 7 penalties for 76 yards compared to New England's 2 for 22 yards.