x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cowboys

'Heal up big dog' | Current, former Cowboys react to star cornerback Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury

The Dallas Cowboys confirmed cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL during practice on Thursday.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs walks off the field after the first half of a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington.

TEXAS, USA — The Dallas Cowboys' stellar defense took a huge hit Thursday after the team announced star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

As soon as the news broke, several current and former NFL players took to social media to offer the 25-year-old DB words of support:.



Diggs thanked everyone for their prayers and well wishes, and vowed to be back and be better.

The Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at 3:25 p.m., in Glendale with the hopes of going 3-0 on season. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

16-year-old Arlington Lamar High School shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out