NFL Mock Draft: What full draft class could look like for the Cowboys

After a tumultuous offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have an opportunity to fill their needs and bolster their roster at the NFL Draft.

DALLAS — NFL draft week is finally here!

Aside from the regular season, this is the event that gets fans of the sport the most excited. The chance to select a player that can possibly change the direction of your favorite franchise is on the table.

For the Dallas Cowboys, there have been many of those guys over the course of their history. Quarterbacks Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, and Dak Prescott come to mind because they have been the face of the organization. Meanwhile Randy White, Bob Lilly, Rayfield Wright, Mel Renfro, Tony Dorsett, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, DeMarcus Ware, Tyron Smith and a host of others have been draft success stories for the Cowboys.

Starting Thursday night, the Cowboys have another opportunity to add a difference maker. Last year’s top pick, Micah Parsons, appears to be on his way to becoming an elite player. Can the organization find another star with any of their nine selections? We’re about to find out.

Here’s one guess as to what the Cowboys might do in the draft:

Round 1 - 24th overall: Zion Johnson: OG (Boston College)

The Cowboys have a need on their offensive line, particularly at left guard, where Johnson fits perfectly. Johnson’s athletic ability and versatility would be a plus in Dallas, who love their offensive linemen to be flexible enough to play other positions.

Zion Johnson this season:



💢 84.4 overall PFF Grade (2nd in ACC)

💢 Only six pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/sqHGg3rbI9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 12, 2022

Johnson’s best football is still ahead of him, and his selection would help elevate the Cowboys’ offensive line.

Round 2 – 56th overall: Jahan Dotson: WR (Penn St.)

This draft is loaded at wide receiver which allows Dotson to fall this far. In Dotson, the Cowboys would get a big play receiver with good hands, solid route running, and the quickness to get open quickly. The Cowboys need a wide receiver with home run ability, which Dotson can provide.

He might not have the elite size that teams love, which could push him into Dallas’ range in the second round, but Dotson’s upside could make him one of the top receivers to come out in this draft.

Round 3 – 88th overall: Sam Williams: DE (Ole Miss)

After watching Randy Gregory leave for Denver, the Cowboys need another workhouse at defensive end. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn worked out Williams at the Ole Miss pro day which could provide a clue as to Dallas’ thinking.

Williams doesn’t have the bend or athleticism of the top edge rushers in the draft, but he’s got power and plays with a high motor.

Round 4 – 129th overall: Jelani Woods: TE (Virginia)

Thin at the position, the Cowboys could look for a tight end in the middle rounds. After starter Dalton Schultz, the team has a total of 41 catches in the NFL. More skill is needed and Woods is a big, strong, and elite athlete at tight end, and he is just scratching the surface of his talent.

Jelani Woods is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 10 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1 out of 998 TE from 1987 to 2022.



This bests an all time score that held for more than 20 years.https://t.co/U4Ysrmq76y #RAS pic.twitter.com/3vULs3gPQU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 6, 2022

Dallas would possibly need to wait a year or two as Woods develops, but it could pay off in a big way.

Round 5 – 155th overall: Dane Belton: Safety (Iowa)

In the never-ending search for safety help, Belton would provide Dallas with a playmaker who can take the ball away. The Hawkeye safety had five interceptions last season and plays well in space because of his speed.

He’s not as physical at the line of scrimmage, and his tackling could use work, but Belton could turn into a quality starter for the Cowboys, who have no long-term solution at the position.

Round 5 – 167th overall: Jaylen Watson: CB (Washington St.)

Under Will McClay, and now Quinn, the Cowboys have a type that they like at cornerback. Corner backs with size and length, who can play on the outside are favored. Watson fits the bill at 6 feet, 2 inches tall and he brings a thirst for the ball with him from Washington St.

Round 5 – 176th overall: Hassan Haskins: RB (Michigan)

With Tony Pollard on the last year of his rookie deal, and Ezekiel Elliott’s contract in question, the Cowboys could be looking for some help at running back. Haskins can help fill the void now.

The former Wolverine is a physical runner who played in a power scheme in college and has a nose for the end zone.

Round 5 – 178th overall: Nate Landman: LB (Colorado)

The Cowboys are woefully thin at linebacker and Landman can offer help as a thumper on the inside. A two-time first-team All-Pac 12 member, Landman has strong recognition skills and is a solid tackler. He could also offer help as a special teams performer, which is something the Cowboys like.

Round 6 – 193rd overall: Isaac Moore: OT (Temple)

With a small rebuild on the offensive line needed, don’t be surprised to see the Cowboys double-dip in the trenches. Moore plays with good technique, has a mean streak in the run game, and is considered to be a high character guy. Those are traits worth taking a shot on late in the draft with an inconsistent player.

Barring early-round trades, this is one way the nine-man draft class can shake out. Expect to see the Cowboys work on reloading the offensive line and try to find another receiving threat after trading away Amari Cooper. An edge rusher in one of the early rounds is also something to anticipate.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys and Jerry Jones trade down to gather more picks to fill the holes on their roster. No matter what happens, expect the unexpected when it comes to the Cowboys and the NFL Draft.