Where Cowboys fans can watch the NFL Draft

DALLAS — It's NFL Draft season, y'all!

For three nights, hundreds of college players dreams of making it to the NFL will come true. The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. CST and will air on WFAA.

The top storyline of the draft this year obviously lies in which quarterback the Carolina Panthers end up taking. But here in North Texas, it's all about the Cowboys! Dallas' first pick comes a little later in the first round at No. 26.

We have a list of all the Cowboys draft picks here and our latest mock draft of who we think Dallas will select here. The draft is a spectacle ... and one that warrants draft night watch parties. There are some all around Dallas-Fort Worth to choose from, so we compiled a bunch of them for you here:

This is the Dallas Cowboys' official team draft day party, taking place at Tostitos Championship Plaza at the Star in Frisco.

The Draft Day party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, kids’ activities, food and beverage offerings, and more.

The second day of draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m. During Friday's Draft Night Out, enjoy live Draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

And on the final day of the Draft, Saturday, April 29, activities kicks off at 8:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K.To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, visit www.cowboysrun.com. Following the race, coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Catch the first day of the NFL draft with $5 draft cocktails. The NFL Draft event starts at 3 p.m., according to the Facebook event posting.

No reservations are required and this place is dog-friendly (leashes required, well-behaved, please clean up after your pup). They open their event at 7 p.m. at the start of the draft, according to the Facebook event posting.

Join Duke Manyweather at the second annual Masterminds NFL Draft Party on Thursday, April 27 at Hop & Sting and enjoy Duke's beer, Masterminds IPA, cold on draft in their taproom. Masterminds IPA is one of their year-round charity beers and proudly supports Alzheimer's research.

Get $2 off every beer if you wear a college football or NFL jersey!

