NFL prompted AI to make a background for the cities that rookies got drafted to. Here's how Dallas' looked.

Rookies drafted got the opportunity to do a photo shoot in from of AI-generated backgrounds with the theme of their teams and cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Rookies selected in the NFL Draft had their dreams come true, but those who were present during Day 1 got the opportunity to have a photoshoot in front of AI-generated backgrounds of the teams/cities they got drafted too.

The reaction to these AI-generated images had some draftees floored!

"What happens when AI designed art for every team's city," the NFL twitter page prompted in a video.

Here is a look at those different backgrounds, courtesy of the NFL:

The Cowboys' AI-generated image features a hallway with the Dallas "star" highlighting the ceiling, encapsulated with different shades of blue. Dallas Cowboys first round pick Mazi Smith was not present at the NFL Draft in Kansas City and did not take the photo in front of the background.

Here is a look at the Dallas Cowboys' draft class of 2023. We already know who the Dallas Cowboys' opponents are for the 2023-24 season, we we don't yet know which weeks each game will be. It's expected this year's announcement will fall in mid-May, likely Wednesday, May 10 or Thursday, May 11.

NFL Network is expected to carry the schedule release, as it has in years past.