NFC East checkup: Have the Eagles overtaken the Cowboys?

The rest of the NFC East will be looking to take down the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles gearing up for the opportunity this spring.

DALLAS — The NFC East has some of the bitterest rivalries in the NFL, both among the teams and the fans. Social media has played its part in ramping up the hatred, but there has never been any love lost between the four-storied franchises.

From the Body Bag Game to the battles between Jimmy Johnson’s Dallas Cowboys and Buddy Ryan’s Philadelphia Eagles, among others, the hatred is real. It’s what makes the divisional games between the four teams so intense.

It’s also what makes winning the NFC East so difficult. It has been widely noted that no team from the division has repeated as champion since the Eagles repeated as title winners from 2001-2004. Since then, a new team has taken the East’s crown from the season’s previous owner.

That’s the challenge Dallas now faces, repeating as the division winner and becoming the first Cowboys team since the 1992-1996 versions to win consecutive NFC East titles. It won’t be easy and many outside observers are picking another team to win the division.

According to most NFL experts, including longtime writer Peter King, the Eagles appear to be the team poised to take the title away from the Cowboys.

As OTAs begin around the #NFL, @Peter_King ranks all 32 teams heading into the 2022 season.



What would you change?https://t.co/KRomdmYWnH pic.twitter.com/N6UKJYCr7B — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) May 23, 2022

The reasons for predicting the Eagles to be better than the Cowboys are understandable, and predictable. Like most offseasons in the recent era, the Cowboys have mostly stood pat when it comes to acquiring free agents or trading for talent.

So far, Dallas has signed just three players from outside the organization, with only pass rusher Dante Fowler being seen as someone capable of making a high impact. In the meantime, they’ve lost some significant contributors. Gone are wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end

Randy Gregory, and starting right tackle La’el Collins. The team hasn’t appeared to fill those holes with better players.

Things could change once the season arrives where perhaps rookie edge rusher Sam Williams or receiver Jalen Tolbert make an instant impact, but that’s a known quantity that can be counted on as of yet.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles have been aggressive in bringing in quality players this offseason. Philadelphia traded for one of the game’s best receivers in A.J. Brown, while also signing pass rusher Haasan Reddick, who’s had back-to-back double-digit sack totals in the last two years.

The Eagles also re-signed a group of their best free agents including defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, defensive end Derek Barnett, safety Anthony Harris, and running back Boston Scott.

Those moves combined with what most are considering a very good draft put the Eagles in the discussion with the Cowboys as the division’s best team. However, it's the signing of free agent cornerback James Bradberry that has perhaps shifted the balance of power to the Eagles over the Cowboys.

Sources: Former #Giants Pro Bowl CB James Bradberry has agreed to terms with the #Eagles on a 1-year deal for $10M. A big-time post-draft addition, as Bradberry lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2022

With that last move, the pendulum has appeared to swing toward Philly and away from Dallas. Bradberry is certainly a decent CB, but he’s coming off a subpar season, so it’s hard to understand why his signing has moved the needle so much.

Nevertheless, with the offseasons for the two rivals going in different directions, it has cleared the way for the Eagles to become the favorites to win the NFC East in the eyes of many. The Cowboys have lost talent, while the Eagles have added better players to their roster.

It remains to be seen what the actual outcome will be, but we’ve witnessed firsthand what winning the offseason amounts to, especially with the Eagles. Remember the ‘dream team’ Philadelphia compiled in the 2011 offseason, only to miss out on the playoffs? There’s no guarantees in the NFL.

Despite all of the positive vibes hovering around the Eagles right now, the Cowboys still have the edge in the important factors while preparing for the upcoming season, they have the better quarterback and coaching staff. Those two things usually equate to more wins.

In a league that is dominated by quarterback play, Dak Prescott remains the best QB in the division by a wide margin. Prescott is coming off a franchise single-season record for touchdown passes and continues to get better. Being a year further removed from the devastating injury that he suffered in 2020 is another reason to believe that the Cowboys can be just as good or better this season.

Mike McCarthy, with his coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, makes up the best trio of coaches in the division. Quinn’s impact was shown in his first year with the Cowboys and despite the turnovers being hard to replicate in 2022, Dallas’ defense is on the rise with him as the defensive coordinator.

Moore led the league’s top offense in 2021 and even with the dip in production over the second half of the season, and with the loss of Cooper, Dallas’ offense can be one of the better units in the league. If Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott can stay healthier than they were last year, and with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ready to take over as the No. 1 WR job, there is plenty of firepower to score points.

The offseason is always fun to make predictions, but the Cowboys still have the look of the best team in the NFC East simply by being backed by the best quarterback in the division. We’ll all watch it play out over the course of the year, but until someone knocks the Cowboys off their throne, it’s all just offseason fodder.