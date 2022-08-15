Football and Housewives: New DirecTV commercial features Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and reality TV stars

The Cowboys duo took to the field to face off against Real Housewives stars.

DALLAS — If there are two things people need more of, it's football and Housewives.

DirecTV's latest ad campaign is featuring some familiar faces to get customers ready for football season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb star in the new commercial alongside stars of the Real Housewives franchise: Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore.

The commercial starts with a couple sitting in their home and watching TV while switching between football and a Real Housewives episode. And in a flash of light reminiscent of the Multiverse, the Housewives enter the football game with Prescott and Lamb.

Watch the commercial here:

The ad features tackles, stiff arms, celebrations and, of course, a table being flipped.

Noticeably, Prescott and Lamb aren't wearing Cowboys uniforms, but rather generic navy blue and white gear. It was all sparkles and pizzazz for the Housewives.

Prescott told People magazine he enjoyed shooting the commercial at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and meeting the reality TV stars. He also chose Kenya Moore as the Housewife most likely to have success on the football field.