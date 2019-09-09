ARLINGTON, Texas — The unveiling of the Kellen Moore's new offense was, in a word, prolific.

“It’s a great start. We played really well,” said Moore. “There’s little moments where you want it a little better; start faster and better. But we got to recognize all the good things and continue to build on those.”

Starting with their second drive of the game an offensive party broke out. Moore, in his first game as offensive coordinator, put his foot on the gas and the Cowboys raced away from the helpless Giants.

“I spoke to it at the latter part of last year being able to just see the defense, seeing the things that I wanted to see so much quicker, and this offseason, this spring this training camp, just continuing to grow,” said quarterback Dak Prescott.

What really stuck out was the Cowboys' aggressiveness. And QB Dak Prescott's ability to connect on deep strikes. The first play of the second half a great example.

With the giants trying to stop the run, the Cowboys went up top, and just like he did all game long Prescott made them pay.

“In a lot of ways we’re doing a lot of the same stuff we do,” said tight end Jason Witten, “and aggressively take what they give us.”

Prescott throws for 405 yards, the second 400-yard passing day of his career, and a record passing total in a Cowboys season opener. His QB rating was a perfect 158.3, that’s a first in team history.

“We got different guys involved,” said head coach Jason Garrett, “he was seeing the defense well throwing to the right guys. He had a real command of the offense.”

Prescott threw 4 touchdowns to 4 different receivers, the TD total matching his career-high. The performance has Cowboys owner Jerry Jones saying after that Dak signing a new deal was imminent, but the signal-caller says his contract is not a concern.

“I’m turning the page and worrying about the Washington Redskins,” said Prescott. “My focus is on the team and on the football game. I think as long as I can continue to do that this team will continue to do things like we did tonight.”

However's he's handling it, don't change because it's obviously working. Meanwhile, Moore's debut was so good now the owner actually knows his name.

“Yeah, well he got my name right,” said Moore with a grin, “He used to call me Keelan; so I must be doing something right.”

That Cowboys offense really got cooking today, but you have to take the results with a grain of salt. It's week one in the NFL and things can change quickly. And that Giants defense is nowhere near as good as it used to be. But the Cowboys offense doesn't have to play anywhere near as good as it did today to win a lot in this league this season.