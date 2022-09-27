'Finger-lickin' good special' | Michael Irvin gives impassioned Cowboys praise on First Take

Irvin's response to the Cowboys win had the entire First Take panel hysterically laughing.

DALLAS — There aren't many personalities quite like Michael "The Playmaker" Irvin.

There aren't many personalities quite like Stephen A. Smith.

There aren't many moments quite as entertaining when Irvin and Smith get together on First Take – especially when it involves the Dallas Cowboys. After Dallas' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday, fireworks were inevitable.

ESPN's marquee debate show posed the following question: How impressive were the Cowboys?

Smith said he gives the Cowboys props for "doing what they're supposed to do." He predicted the Cowboys will win its next game against the Washington Commanders, but then lose its following two matchups to start the season 3-3.

"Have your cookies and milk, go ahead man," Smith said as he passed on the baton to Irvin.

Cue the Irvin excitement. The next few minutes of Irvin's response to the Cowboys' win had the entire panel hysterically laughing.

Let's just say @michaelirvin88 is excited about the Cowboys' win 😂 pic.twitter.com/XxY8CkzNjL — First Take (@FirstTake) September 27, 2022

Irvin described the Cowboys' pass rush as "finger-lickin' good special" and referenced the mighty men of valor from the Bible, saying wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did everything he could to make his wrongs right. Lamb bounced back from dropped passes throughout the game and secured the game-winning touchdown catch with one hand.

"[Lamb] did everything he needed to do to make his mess-up right," Irvin said emphatically. "Yes, I dropped a big pass, but I came back and had a CeeDee Lamb drive! You want to talk about a playmaker? That's a playmaker!"

Takes one to know one, I guess?

Throughout the entire speech, Smith sat at his desk with his face buried in his hand as Molly Qerim and Keyshawn Johnson loved every second of Irvin's rant.

The Cowboys improved to 2-1 on the season and will host the Washington Commanders (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 2.