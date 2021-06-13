Micah Parsons seeks to be the 'queen' of the Cowboys defense

Rookie first-round linebacker Micah Parsons’ love for the game of chess is seeing its way onto the football field as he tries to apply a strategic mind to his play.

OXNARD, Calif. — Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons' love for chess is well documented.

The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick from Penn State has even bested Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper at the strategic board game.

As Parsons transitions to the NFL, he wants to bring the versatility of the queen to his game at linebacker in Dan Quinn's defense.

"I pride myself a lot in that because, anything, you got to be able to do more than one way to win," Parsons said. "You can't just run the ball all game to win. You got to learn to pass. So, being a versatile player makes it a challenge for anybody to stop, for anybody to scheme up.

"You kind of want to be like a queen on the board. You never want to be a rook where you can only go straight or you can only go sideways. You got to be able to go diagonal, and I think that's what makes the queen so strong, and I just kind of want to be the queen of linebackers in a kingly way."

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tells @dfwticket that rookie LB Micah Parsons is "elite" and calls him "asset" for the team. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 27, 2021

At 6-3, 245 pounds, Parsons has the athleticism to rush off the edge yet also drop back into coverage and affect the passing lanes. The former 2019 all-Big Ten first-teamer has drawn comparisons to other linebackers who have played for Quinn, including Bobby Wagner with the Seattle Seahawks and Deion Jones with the Atlanta Falcons.

Parsons hasn't played chess in a while, not at all during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields, where the Cowboys get away annually to focus on football. Similarly, that is where the 22-year-old's focus is, even though chess slips into his consciousness periodically.

"I like to go after the quarterback," said Parsons. "I like to make big plays. At the same time, I like to be in coverage because you could make a big play off a pick or you could strip the wide receiver or you can — I don't know. You can always find a way to disrupt the game, no matter which one it is. So, I kind of like doing it all."

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons talked about having the green dot helmet:



"[Dan Quinn] don't really say too much... It's been for play-calling and understanding just me telling the defense what we're going to run and how he wants to line up and what checks we're going to make." — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) August 10, 2021

One area where the Cowboys are trying to take advantage of Parsons' athleticism is in rushing the A and B gaps. Parsons has the freedom to decide based on reads, and says success comes with making the correct read and having a feel for the situation.

Said Parsons: "I would just say you just got to pick the right play at the right time. I could be coming, I could not be. I could be dropping back and get a pick. Those would all be sweet. But it's all about the right read at the right time and being in the right moment. It's all moment plays."

The Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals Friday night in Glendale, Arizona. Parsons has another opportunity to showcase his queenly moves.