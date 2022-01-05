Micah Parsons placed on Dallas Cowboys COVID-19 protocol

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Michah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing today.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing today, according to an emailed statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick notched six straight games with a sack.

The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. Parsons' status for the game is unknown, as of Wednesday afternoon.