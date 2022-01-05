x
Cowboys

Micah Parsons placed on Dallas Cowboys COVID-19 protocol

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Michah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing today.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 21-6. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has entered the team's COVID-19 protocol and will not be practicing today, according to an emailed statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick notched six straight games with a sack.

The Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night in their final game of the regular season. Parsons' status for the game is unknown, as of Wednesday afternoon.

