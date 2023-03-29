'Agent 0 coming soon' | Micah Parsons teases number switch, then backtracks

NFL owners approved a proposal Tuesday to let players wear the No. 0.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — The NFL's traditional numbering system for players has expanded even further after league owners approved a proposal Tuesday that allows players to wear the number zero.

First to pounce at the opportunity for the Cowboys? Micah Parsons.

After the approval was reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Parsons was quick to Twitter to call dibs.

"Im switching!! Agent 0 coming soon," Parsons tweeted.

The proposal, submitted by the Philadelphia Eagles, amends the rule to include No. 0 from the 2021 resolution allowing most non-linemen to wear numbers 1-49. So, per the new rules:

Quarterbacks may choose from numbers 0-19

Defensive backs may choose from numbers 0-49

Fullbacks, tight ends, halfbacks and wide receivers may choose from numbers 0-49 and 80-89

Linebackers may choose from numbers 0-59 and 90-99

Punters and placekickers can wear to 0-49 and 90-99

*Offensive linemen remain relegated to 50-79, while defensive linemen can wear 50-79 and 90-99.*

College football started allowing players to wear No. 0 since the 2020 season.

Other NFL players announcing their intent to wear No. 0 were Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley and Giants wide receiver Paris Campbell.

After tweeting about the potential number change, fans weren't happy about it.

Bruh --- really? I need to know if I should cancel my jersey order.... — Lance James 🔜 Reboot (@Myll_Erik) March 29, 2023

Nooooo....11 looks fast and is very slimming. Stick with it! — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 28, 2023

naaaah ones — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) March 28, 2023

Parsons responded hours later, suggesting he is going to stick with No. 11.

We good 11 from heaven !

for life!! https://t.co/ZWHnsvXybR — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 29, 2023

Parsons was drafted to the Cowboys in 2021, has been to two Pro Bowls and been named First-team All-Pro twice, as well. Parsons has 149 career tackles and 26.5 sacks in his first two seasons. He also won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.