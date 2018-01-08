OXNARD, Calif. – America's Team – even during the early stages of training camp practices – has a global interest.

A lot of media outlets send representatives to California to cover Cowboys training camp. So a German TV station sent their reporters clad in lederhosen to help fuel interaction with players and coaches.

"It's a key element of the outfit," said one of the reporters, Christoph Dommisch.

He and Mattis Oberbach work for Pro 7, a German network that shows a couple NFL games per week as well as playoffs and the Super Bowl.

The lederhosen is a Bavarian staple that includes knee-length britches with ornate pockets and often times suspenders. Dommisch and Oberbach coupled the shorts with matching red-and-white shirts and stockings.

The look undoubtedly garnered attention.

"These cool pockets," Cowboys lineman Joe Looney said. "I could hide so much stuff in there. I'd hide Twinkies and M&M's in the all day long."

Looney added that, if the Cowboys go to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996, he'd wear a lederhosen.

The Cowboys are popular in Germany – but not as popular as another Dallas sports figure, for obvious reasons.

"Dirk is the most popular," Oberbach said. "No disrespect to the Cowboys but they don't stack up very well in that comparison."

